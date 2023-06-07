Scottish deposit return delayed until October 2025
The deposit return scheme in Scotland is to be delayed until October 2025 at the earliest.
The flagship recycling scheme was supposed to launch in March.
But Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater said she had been left with no choice after the UK government excluded glass from the Scottish scheme.
She said she remained committed to introducing the recycling scheme - although it will be more limited than originally intended.
When it is finally introduced, the deposit return scheme will see a 20p charge placed on drinks containers which would be refunded to consumers when they return the bottles and cans in a bid to increase recycling levels.
The delay means that the Scottish scheme is likely to launch at the same time as similar proposals for other parts of the UK.
Ms Slater said: "The overwhelming feedback from producers, retailers and hospitality is that they cannot prepare for a March launch based on the changes being required by the UK government without any certainty even about what those changes would be".
The UK government approved a partial exemption to the Internal Market Act for the Scottish deposit scheme last week, but said glass bottles would need to be excluded.
It said this was to bring the Scotland into line with similar schemes that are due to launch in England and Northern Ireland in October 2025, which will not include glass.
The exemption means that the Scottish deposit return scheme would only be allowed to cover PET plastic, aluminium and steel cans.
Glass is still included in proposals for a Welsh scheme, with the Welsh government having not yet asked for an exemption.
Several major retailers and drinks companies, including Tesco and Tennents, had called for Scotland to join a UK-wide initiative rather than introduce its own scheme a year earlier than everyone else.
Ms Slater had to apply for an exemption to the Internal Markets Act because of concerns that the Scottish scheme would effectively introduce trade barriers in different parts of the UK if it was introduced first and had different rules to England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The Scottish Licensed Trader's Association has previously likened Ms Slater's approach to "building a 20-storey skyscraper then applying for retrospective planning permission".
Opposition parties have accused her of attempting to stoke a constitutional row to divert attention away from her handling of the £300m scheme.
It had originally been due to launch in Scotland in July of last year but had already been delayed twice twice amid concern about its implementation from many businesses which would be affected.