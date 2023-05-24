Summit aimed at tackling pupil violence to be held
The Scottish government is to hold a summit aimed at tackling violence and disruption in the country's schools.
The announcement comes two weeks after three teachers and a pupil were injured after being attacked by a former pupil at Johnstone High School.
Several social media videos of violent incidents involving pupils have also been highlighted by the media.
Unions have said school staff regularly face physical and verbal attacks in the classroom.
The announcement of the summit came ahead of a Scottish Conservative-led debate on the issue at Holyrood on Wednesday afternoon, when further details are expected to be announced.
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said the summit would aim to ensure that levels of violence and disruption in schools were accurately reported.
She said schools also need to be given enough resources to promote acceptable behaviour and tackle violence and disruption.
Ms Gilruth told the NASUWT teaching union conference last week that many pupils were struggling in the wake of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.
She added: "The graphic videos that we've seen in the press in recent times are completely unacceptable.
"But we need to recognise that our schools are dealing with real challenges at the current time.
"There is no place for that type of behaviour in our schools. I think it's also true today that our young folk are struggling."
Scottish Conservative education spokesman Stephen Kerr welcomed the announcement of the summit, saying Ms Gilruth had "finally recognised the impact of escalating violence on teachers and pupils".
But he said the true test would be "turning these words into action".
Mr Kerr said: "If education really is a priority for the SNP, they must continue to follow the Scottish Conservatives' example and work constructively to ensure that everyone in our schools is free from the threat of violence or disruption."
How bad is violence in Scottish schools?
Figure released last week showed that 10,852 incidents were reported in Scotland's primary schools in 2021/22 compared to 10,772 in 2018/19.
In secondary schools, there were 2,951 reports of violence in 2021/22 compared to 2,728 in 2018/19.
In the current 2022/23 year, 9,784 incidents have so far been recorded in primaries and 2,542 in secondaries.
However, the figures - which were released following freedom of information requests by the Scottish Liberal Democrats - do not show the full picture.
The numbers do not include Glasgow, which is by far Scotland's largest local authority, or South Ayrshire as they were unable to provide the data.
And some councils only provided figures for violence against staff while others included attacks against pupils.
Scotland's largest teaching union, the EIS, said earlier this year that it was difficult to gauge the full extent of violence in schools as there was a "reticence and reluctance" from councils to share the information.
Union head Angela Bradley said councils were often "anxious not to appear as though violence is a problem in their schools".
She added: "Our members are encouraged by us to report violent incidents, but we know our members are sometimes discouraged from doing that by employers.
"That, to some extent, dampens the figures. It gives a false impression of the level of violence that are actually present in our schools."