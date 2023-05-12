Green minister Lorna Slater criticised for using private ferry
Scottish Greens minister Lorna Slater has been accused of hypocrisy for using a private ferry for an official visit to an island.
The boat was hired to take a group of eight people, including Ms Slater, to Rum on Friday morning.
The Scottish government said it would ensure the best value for taxpayers and allow Ms Slater to "maximise time on the island".
But the Conservatives questioned why Ms Slater did not take a CalMac ferry.
And they predicted that the government's decision to hire a private boat would anger islanders struggling to access lifeline ferry services.
The circular economy minister was travelling with members of the Isle of Rum Community Trust, as well as NatureScot and Scottish government staff on a charter operated by Western Isle Cruises.
The minister's spokesperson said this would allow her to spend more time on the island and support a small local business.
But the Scottish Conservatives described it as a "vessel of hypocrisy", saying that islanders have been concerned about the current provision of timetabled ferry services.
The ferry network faces ongoing problems with reliability due to an ageing fleet, something which has long angered island communities.
Donald Cameron, a Tory MSP for the Highlands and Islands, said the Greens were "forever lecturing the public on the need to use public transport" but Ms Slater was "happy for the Scottish government to charter a private boat to take her to and from Rum".
He added: "Her excuse for doing so - that, essentially, the CalMac timetable doesn't suit - will go down like a lead balloon with Scotland's island communities.
"Those who rely on lifeline ferry services don't have the luxury of hiring a private boat to travel.
"Instead, they are dependent on an ageing and unreliable CalMac fleet they've been lumbered with due to the scandalous incompetence of the government Lorna Slater is at the centre of."
He accused Ms Slater of "breath-taking" hypocrisy and lack of self-awareness, and added that the "tone-deaf indifference to them" was "another kick in the teeth to betrayed islanders".
Steve Robertson from the island's community trust described the row as "a storm in a teacup" but confirmed that the CalMac ferry service did not meet the island's needs.
He said: "Lorna Slater is coming over to do a very important meeting to try and move things forward for the community.
"It makes people feel disappointed that that's the story when for us a taxi charter boat is a normal part of island life. We have to use these to make the island anything like sustainable.
"She can take the ferry service if she wants to have the meeting on the ferry and fit in with the very narrow options to spend time on Rum."
CalMac runs one return ferry service between Rum and Mallaig on three weekdays and at weekends during the summer season, costing £9.40 per passenger.
On Fridays the MV Lochnevis leaves Mallaig at 12:45, arriving at 14:10. That gives three hours and 10 minutes on the island before the return crossing departs at 17:20.
A longer day trip is possible on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and on Saturdays, when the ferry timetable allows a stop on the island of seven hours and 25 minutes.
A Scottish government spokesperson said: "The minister is travelling to Rum early this morning to meet with islanders to discuss key issues including the future of Kinloch Castle.
"Eight people, including islanders, staff and the minister, are travelling on the boat for the meeting on Rum.
"In terms of ministerial travel costs, these are determined in accordance with the Scottish government's travel and subsistence policies, to ensure the best value for the Scottish taxpayer, and will be published in the normal way."
Kinloch Castle, a former Edwardian pleasure palace, is at risk of deteriorating as it is no longer being used as a hostel.
City financier and former Tory donor Jeremy Hosking had said he was interested in buying the castle, but blamed Ms Slater's intervention when he withdrew his bid.