Humza Yousaf pays tribute to Scot Jamie Carsi found dead in Spain
Humza Yousaf has paid tribute to an Edinburgh man who died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.
Jaime Carsi, 40, was found dead at his holiday home in Spain. His wife Mary Somerville, 39, is understood to be in a serious condition in hospital.
The first minister has echoed calls for holidaymakers to pack "life-saving" detectors when they travel abroad.
All homes in Scotland must have a detector in any room with a carbon-fuelled appliance.
Mr Carsi and Ms Somerville were staying at a rural property in Cala Mesquida in the north east of Majorca.
Local newspaper Ultima Hora reported the couple had married two weeks before the incident.
At FMQs, SNP MSP Clare Adamson warned that regulations for carbon monoxide alarms are inconsistent overseas.
She highlighted advice from organisations such as the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents and the Safer Tourism Foundation which says Scots should consider a carbon monoxide alarm as "essential holiday packing".
Humza Yousaf agreed and said: "My thoughts are with, of course, the family of Jamie Carsi and indeed with his wife Mary."
He added: "And of course with their friends, their family and the community that will be deeply saddened and rocked by these events."
The first minister said carbon monoxide detectors can give "life-saving" warnings.
"Fitting one of these detectors is vital for safety - it could quite literally save your life," he told MSPs.
Mr Yousaf encouraged Scots to find out more about carbon monoxide poisoning.
Scotland became the first nation in the UK to legally require every home to have interlinked smoke alarms in February 2022.
The legislation was introduced in 2019 following the Grenfell disaster but was delayed until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.