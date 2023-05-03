Activists' concern after abortion buffer zone group disbanded
- Published
Pro-choice activists have raised concerns after the Scottish government disbanded a working group on abortion buffer zones.
Back Off Scotland, which wants curbs on protests near clinics, accused ministers of sitting "on their hands".
A members bill proposed by Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay would set up 150m "safe access" zones around sites.
The Scottish government said it supported a new law, but the working group had served its purpose.
The group - which included ministers, representatives from councils, health boards and police - was formed in 2021 to look at ways of responding to controversial protests or "vigils" held outside healthcare facilities.
Last June former first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, attended a summit on the issue, and promised the Scottish government's backing to Gillian Mackay's proposals.
But campaign group Back Off Scotland said scrapping the working group before a bill was formally introduced at Holyrood was "ill-thought out and premature".
In a statement it said: "It's regretful that Scotland is now the only UK nation to not have passed buffer zone legislation and not offer women and staff protection from harassment when accessing healthcare.
"The delay in this legislation has nothing to do with carefully crafting a bill - there is no drafted bill, and even if there was, there is a clear precedent set by bills passed in other legislatures.
"It is solely due to lack of leadership on the issue by decision-makers who have had the power to make real change on this since 2020 but have sat on their hands."
Members of the working group were informed in an email on Tuesday that the government was "seeking to bring forward legislation as quickly as possible" and there was "limited benefit" at this stage in continuing to meet as a group.
The Scottish government insisted it remained committed to supporting and drafting Gillian Mackay's bill which proposes setting up "safe access zones".
Women's Health Minister Jenni Minto said: "We will continue to take forward discussions with stakeholders to ensure that robust and effective legislation is introduced as soon as possible."
In a statement, Ms Mackay said she was committed to "ending the harassment and intimidation that far too many people have faced for far too long".
"This group has played an important role at the start of the process, and I am very grateful for the work that they have done to help in building a consensus for safe access zones and to support my bill," she added.
Scottish Labour criticised the decision to disband the working group, and accused the government of a lack of urgency.
Health spokeswoman Carol Mochan said: "This is a backwards step at a time when we desperately need to make progress.
"At every turn the SNP has dragged their heels on this crucial issue and this decision shows they are still not treating this as a priority.
"Women must be able to access abortion free from harassment and intimidation, and the SNP cannot waste any more time delivering buffer zones."