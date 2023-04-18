Scottish deposit return scheme delayed until March
Scotland's controversial deposit return scheme will now not launch until March of next year, the country's first minister has announced.
The scheme, which is aimed at increasing the number of single-use drinks containers that are recycled, had been due to start in August.
But it has faced fierce opposition from many small breweries and distillers.
Humza Yousaf announced the delay as he set out his priorities for his government over the next three years.
