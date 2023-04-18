Humza Yousaf to set out priority policies for next three years
First Minister Humza Yousaf will set out his priorities for the next three years in a statement at Holyrood later.
It will be Mr Yousaf's first major policy announcement since becoming first minister last month.
He will also publish a policy document listing what the Scottish government plans to deliver for communities and businesses over the period.
Ahead of his statement, Mr Yousaf he would present a "fresh vision" of how to face challenging times for Scotland.
And he committed to using the powers of devolution to the maximum, while also making the case for independence.
Mr Yousaf was sworn in as first minister last month when Nicola Sturgeon stood down after more than eight years in the role.
He said in this time his government had already "tripled support" for families struggling with energy bills with a £30m fund, announced £25m in net zero funding for north east Scotland and invested £15m in free childcare.
Mr Yousaf said: "These measures have come as a response to the challenges presented by our ongoing recovery from the pandemic and cost of living crisis - exacerbated by Brexit and the UK government's economic mismanagement - as well as climate change and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"These challenging times we live in call for us to share a fresh vision of how we face them.
"My cabinet has considered how we can build a better future for Scotland and the outcomes necessary to achieve that"
The statement and policy paper is expected to fall under three key themes of equality, opportunity and community.
Mr Yousaf said his targets would include reducing poverty, strengthening public services, building a "green wellbeing economy" and supporting businesses.
He added: "We will do so using the powers of devolution to their maximum, whilst making the case that as an independent nation, we can do so much more to make Scotland a wealthier, fairer, and greener country.
"I have promised to lead Scotland in the interests of all our people."