SNP ruling body to meet over party governance and transparency
- Published
The SNP's ruling body is set to discuss how to improve the party's transparency and governance later.
The National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting comes amid a police probe into party finances and a row over the release of membership numbers.
First Minister Humza Yousaf has said the public has "very reasonable" questions to ask over transparency.
He also said he was unware until he became leader that the SNP's auditors had resigned more than six months ago.
Mr Yousaf said Johnston Carmichael resigned "around October" of last year and would not be able to conduct an audit due in July.
And on Thursday, Mr Yousaf said he had only recently learned that the SNP had bought a luxury motorhome.
It was seized by police from outside a property in Dunfermline last week.
Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, Nicola Sturgeon's husband, was also arrested while their home was searched as part of the police investigation. He was later released without charge.
One NEC member has now suggested he might resign unless "forensic auditors" are appointed to examine the party's finances
Bill Ramsay, the SNP trade union group convener, said: "I have been raising issues about the governance of the party for some time.
"In June last year, as the world was moving out of governance restrictions imposed by Covid, I was making calls for more transparency.
"I forced a vote to ensure that members of the NEC could see how other members were voting."
He added: "If the call to appoint forensic auditors is not moved forward, I will have to seriously consider whether I can continue on the NEC."
Police are investigating SNP finances in response to complaints about how the party spent more than £600,000 of donations that it had received from activists.
Accountants Johnston Carmichael, which audited its accounts for more than a decade, said the decision to no longer work with the party was taken after a review of its clients.
Meanwhile, Mr Yousaf has said he will set out his "positive, ambitious and radical vision" as he campaigns in an area where the SNP could face a by-election.
The SNP leader will be in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West constituency later, where there is the potential for a recall petition to be used against sitting MP Margaret Ferrier.
Ms Ferrier won the seat for the SNP in 2019 - but was later found to have damaged the reputation of the Commons and placed people at risk by taking part in a debate and travelling by train while suffering from Covid-19.
If she is barred from the Commons for 10 days or more, that could trigger a recall petition, which would result in a by-election in the constituency - although 10% of voters there would need to support this for it to go ahead.