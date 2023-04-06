Nicola Sturgeon pulls out of event as police search continues
Nicola Sturgeon has pulled out of a speaking event after her husband was questioned by police on Wednesday.
Peter Murrell, the former SNP chief executive, was arrested and then released without charge pending further investigation into party finances.
A police search resumed on Thursday morning at the couple's Glasgow home.
Ms Sturgeon said Màiri McAllan, the cabinet secretary for net zero would take her place at the Climate of Change event.
Her spokesperson said: "In order to keep the focus of this event on the critical issue of the climate emergency and Ambassador Patricia Espinosa's contribution, Nicola Sturgeon has made the decision not to participate this evening.
"She is grateful to the festival and Ambassador Espinosa for their understanding, and to Mairi McAllan for taking her place."
Mr Murrell was arrested at 07:45 on Wednesday and released shortly before 19:00.
Ms Sturgeon was at the house when police arrived but said she had "no prior knowledge" of Police Scotland's plans.
Mr Murrell was questioned while officers searched their Glasgow home and SNP headquarters in Edinburgh.
A significant police presence remained at the house on Thursday. A police tent was still in place and a van could be seen reversing into it at about 07:00.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Police Scotland said: "Officers carried out searches today at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.
"A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service."
Mr Murrell, who has been married to Ms Sturgeon for 13 years, resigned as SNP chief executive last month, after holding the post since 1999.
Ms Sturgeon was succeeded last week as Scotland's first minister by Humza Yousaf.
Following Mr Murrell's arrest Mr Yousaf said that it was "a difficult day" for the SNP. He said his party had "fully cooperated" with police and would continue to do so.
In July 2021 Police Scotland launched a formal investigation into the SNP's finances after receiving complaints about how donations were used.
Questions had been raised about funds given to the party for a fresh independence referendum campaign.
Seven people made complaints and a probe was set up following talks with prosecutors.
Crowdfunding campaigns
Ms Sturgeon had insisted at the time that she was "not concerned" about the party's finances.
She said "every penny" of cash raised in online crowdfunding campaigns would be spent on the independence drive.
According to a statement, the SNP raised a total of £666,953 through referendum-related appeals between 2017 and 2020. The party pledged to spend these funds on the independence campaign.
Questions were raised after its accounts showed it had just under £97,000 in the bank at the end of 2019, and total net assets of about £272,000.
Last year it emerged Mr Murrell gave a loan of more than £100,000 to the SNP to help it out with a "cash flow" issue after the last election.
The then SNP's chief executive loaned the party £107,620 in June 2021. The SNP had repaid about half of the money by October of that year.
'Personal contribution'
At the time an SNP spokesman said the loan was a "personal contribution made by the chief executive to assist with cash flow after the Holyrood election".
He said it had been reported in the party's 2021 accounts, which were published by the Electoral Commission in August last year.
Weeks earlier, MP Douglas Chapman had resigned as party treasurer saying he had not been given the "financial information" to do the job.
Mr Murrell resigned last month after taking responsibility for misleading statements about a fall in party membership.
The number of members had fallen from the 104,000 it had two years ago to just over 72,000.