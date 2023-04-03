Yousaf defends coalition after MSP attacks Greens deal
First Minister Humza Yousaf has defended the Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens and said it had brought stability to government.
It comes after former SNP minister Fergus Ewing branded the party's coalition partners "fringe extremists".
Green MSP Ross Greer hit back and said Mr Ewing's comments were "straight from the Conservative hymn sheet".
Meanwhile, a separate report said 15 backbench MSPs wanted to "reset" SNP relations with the business sector.
But Mr Yousaf said he would welcome any challenges to his policies as part of his "collaborative style" of leadership.
The first minister, who succeeded Nicola Sturgeon last week, was speaking as he announced new funding to help low-income families at a football project in Ayr.
Writing in the Scottish Daily Mail on Saturday Mr Ewing claimed the influence the Greens had in government had caused "widespread distrust - and growing and deep-seated anger" in both rural and island communities.
The former rural affairs minister also said the party - which was granted two junior ministerial posts - were the "green tail wagging the yellow dog".
The MSP for Inverness and Nairn concluded: "It's time for the new FM to recognise the damage the association with the Green Party has caused - and scrap the Bute House Agreement."
But on Monday Mr Yousaf reminded Mr Ewing the deal was backed by 95% of the party's membership.
He told BBC Scotland: "It has helped us to have a collaborative approach to government.
"It has helped us, of course, to have a pro-independence majority in the Scottish Parliament and it has brought stability to the government.
"So I would just remind anybody in the SNP that this is a deal that the members overwhelmingly backed."
Mr Greer said: "If Fergus thinks record funding for wildlife and nature, free bus travel for under-22s, the most progressive tax system in the UK and so many other transformative policies delivered by Greens are so unpopular then why did the Scottish Greens and the SNP do so well at last year's council elections?"
Mr Yousaf was also asked about a separate report in The Herald on Sunday which said 15 "rebel" MSPs - including supporters of his leadership rival Kate Forbes - plan to publish their own set of policy papers on jobs and the economy which they will present to ministers.
The first minister said he would welcome the input of backbenchers.
Mr Yousaf added: "I read beyond the headlines and it seems some MSPs want to engage constructively with the government in terms of their policy ideas and initiatives.
"They will get a very welcoming ear from me."
Separately, Mr Yousaf said his government would have to come to a decision soon on whether to challenge the UK government's decision to block the Gender Recognition Bill.
UK ministers say the draft law would conflict with equality protections applying across Great Britain.
It is the first time a Scottish law has been blocked for affecting UK-wide law.
Asked if he was determined to challenge it, Mr Yousaf said he would study the legal advice shortly.
But he added: "I do not believe that we can cave in to a Westminster veto on a piece of legislation, regardless of whether the public or others agree or disagree with that legislation, that was passed by a majority of parliamentarians.
"And that's the principle that is at stake here."
Meanwhile, Mr Yousaf has announced that thousands more households will benefit from free school-age childcare as part of a £15m investment to help tackle child poverty
Existing services for eligible families in areas of Dundee, Clackmannanshire, Glasgow and Inverclyde will be expanded, with new services set up in other communities across Scotland.
The first minister said local football clubs would also be able to apply for funding totalling £2m to support the provision of after-school and holiday-activities clubs, in a joint initiative with the Scottish Football Association.
Nine other projects will also receive a share of the funding for 2023/24.
Speaking during a visit to Ayr United Football Academy's holiday club, Mr Yousaf said funded school-age childcare benefits provided "safe, nurturing environments for children and opportunities for them to socialise and take part in a wide range of activities."
The first minister added that his administration was also working to expand Early Learning and Childcare to one-year-old and more two-year-olds.