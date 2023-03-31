New Scottish cabinet holds first meeting
- Published
First Minister Humza Yousaf's new cabinet has held its first formal meeting.
The 10-strong team has five members under the age of 40 and, for the first time, a majority of women.
Mr Yousaf announced his cabinet on Wednesday after being sworn in as Nicola Sturgeon's successor as first minister.
Some of the new appointments were sworn into their roles at the Court of Session on Friday morning.
Speaking after the meeting in Bute House, Edinburgh, Mr Yousaf said he wanted to create a forum for "open and honest discussion".
"The ministerial team have been tasked with taking a bold approach to how we govern - not just in addressing the challenges facing the people of Scotland, but also maximising the opportunities of our many strengths," he said.
Scottish Labour described the new cabinet team as "dismal", while the Scottish Conservatives said it contained "failed, continuity ministers appointed by a failed, continuity minister".