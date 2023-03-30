Yousaf's first FMQs hit by series of disruptions
- Published
Humza Yousaf's first question session in the Scottish Parliament has been hit by a series of disruptions from climate protestors.
The public gallery in the Holyrood chamber was eventually cleared after the session had to be suspended five times in the first 15 minutes.
A party of school children who had been watching were later allowed to return.
The interruptions have recently been an almost weekly occurrence during First Minister's Questions.
The parliament's presiding officer Alison Johnstone has pledged to take action to stop them.
The first suspension of proceedings came before Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross had even managed to ask his first question to Mr Yousaf, who was sworn in as Nicola Sturgeon's successor as first minister on Wednesday.
There were then a series of further interruptions during Mr Ross's exchanges with Mr Yousaf, with the presiding officer eventually calling on police and court officials to remove the public from the gallery.
Ms Johnstone said: "I don't think I can adequately express my deep regret that such action is required in our national parliament.
"I'm extremely sorry for the overwhelming majority of those who have travelled to the parliament today to watch their elected representatives at work."
After one group of schoolchildren was allowed to remain in the gallery, SNP MSP Stuart McMillan asked that another school group from his constituency also be allowed to return - prompting a further suspension.
The session follows three days of ceremony and procedure since Mr Yousaf's election as SNP leader on Monday.
He won the backing of the majority of MSPs to become first minister on Tuesday before being sworn in at the Court of Session on Wednesday.
He has named a nine-strong cabinet team, with his new deputy Shona Robison taking over the finance brief from Kate Forbes. Six of the nine cabinet members are women and there are five members under 40.
But Kate Forbes, who was narrowly defeated by Mr Yousaf in the leadership contest, refused to move from her role as finance secretary to rural affairs - which would generally be seen as a demotion - and is now sitting as a backbench MSP.
Mr Yousaf's appointments came under fire from Mr Ross, who described his team as a "cabinet of lackeys".
Mr Ross pointed out that key ministerial posts relating to tourism and social security were abolished while Mr Yousaf had appointed a new minister for independence.
"It's the same old from the SNP, another nationalist leader, when Scotland needs a national leader," he told the chamber.
And he questioned whether having a minister for independence was a priority for the people of Scotland.
Mr Yousaf said he made no apology for having a minister focused on independence, saying it was now more important than ever for Scotland to leave the UK.
Protests have become a regular feature of FMQs in recent months, but today might have been a new record with FIVE inside the first set of questions.
Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone told MSPs that there are plans to try to crack down on this.
But they chiefly consist of banning the use of mobile phones in the chamber, it is not clear if they will have a decisive effect.
Indeed given the protests consist entirely of people shouting, it's difficult to think of a foolproof method to actually prevent them.
The public gallery has been cleared for today.
The absolute last resort would be to bar people from sitting there at all - something which the parliamentary authorities will be loathe to consider, given that transparent scrutiny is the whole point of Holyrood.