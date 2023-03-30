Probe says MP should be suspended for Covid breach
MP Margaret Ferrier should be suspended from the Commons for 30 days for breaching Covid rules, the standards committee has recommended.
The suspension would likely lead to a by-election in her Rutherglen constituency if it was imposed.
Ms Ferrier spoke in parliament in September 2020 while awaiting the results of a Covid test.
She then took the train home to Glasgow after being told she had tested positive.
She lost the SNP whip and has since pled guilty to breaching Covid rules.
