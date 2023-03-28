Kate Forbes: SNP leadership candidate leaves government
- Published
Kate Forbes is to leave the Scottish government after finishing second in the SNP leadership race.
The BBC understands she was offered a move to rural affairs by the new first minister, Humza Yousaf, but turned down the job.
Ms Forbes had been on maternity leave from her role as finance secretary when Nicola Sturgeon resigned as first minister and SNP leader last month.
The role she was offered by Mr Yousaf would be seen as a major demotion.
Ms Forbes had launched a highly-personal attack on Mr Yousaf during the SNP leadership contest when she questioned whether he was capable of being first minister during a live STV debate.
She told Mr Yousaf: "You were transport minister and the trains were never on time, when you were justice secretary the police were stretched to breaking point, and now as health minister we've got record high waiting times".
Ms Forbes came under fire from senior SNP colleagues during the campaign over her socially conservative views on issues like abortion and gay marriage, with Mr Yousaf warning the party against a "lurch to the right".
Her beliefs as a member of the evangelical Free Church of Scotland also clash with those of the Scottish Greens, who had threated to walk away from their power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens if she had won the SNP leadership.
Speaking shortly after being confirmed as the new first minister on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Yousaf said he had spoken to Ms Forbes and "absolutely" wanted her to remain in government - but it was not known at that stage what role she had been offered or whether she would accept.
Mr Yousaf narrowly defeated Ms Forbes by 26,032 votes to 23,890 to become SNP leader on Monday after a contest that exposed deep divisions within the party.
The result was closer than many people expected, and showed that Ms Forbes has considerable support among grassroots SNP members despite Mr Yousaf being backed by the party hierarchy.
Polling expert Prof Sir John Curtice has said Ms Forbes appeared to be more popular than Mr Yousaf with Scottish voters as a whole.
Ms Forbes congratulated Mr Yousaf after he was confirmed as the new SNP leader on Monday, saying: "Whatever the robust disagreements or frank exchanges of the last few weeks, I am confident we will unite behind Humza as our new party leader in the shared and common objective of independence".
The pair also embraced in the Scottish Parliament chamber after the vote that saw him also appointed as the country's sixth first minister and the first from a minority ethnic background.