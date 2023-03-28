Shona Robison to be Scottish deputy first minister
- Published
Scotland's new first minister Humza Yousaf has announced that Shona Robison will serve as his deputy.
Ms Robison has been an MSP since 1999, and has served as health secretary and social justice secretary.
Mr Yousaf made the announcement moments after MSPs voted to make him Scotland's sixth first minister.
He will be sworn in at the Court of Session on Wednesday morning, and is expected to start appointing his cabinet in the afternoon.
Ms Robison, who is MSP for Dundee City East, is a close friend of Mr Yousaf's predecessor Nicola Sturgeon - who posted congratulations on Twitter.
The former health secretary nominated Mr Yousaf for the post of first minister in advance of the formal vote which made him parliament's nominee for the post.
And after it concluded, he told reporters she would be his deputy first minister.
Mr Yousaf was also nominated by MSP Neil Gray, who played a key role in his campaign and is also expected to land a key role in government.
Further appointments are expected to be announced on Wednesday, before being confirmed in more votes at Holyrood on Thursday.
Ms Robison has held a series of roles in government, dating back to before Mr Yousaf was elected to Holyrood.
She was the minister who oversaw the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, was health secretary under Ms Sturgeon and was later in charge of social justice, housing and local government.