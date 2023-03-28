Humza Yousaf confirmed as Scotland's new first minister
- Published
Humza Yousaf has been confirmed as Scotland's new first minister after a vote in the Scottish Parliament.
The SNP leader was backed by his own MSPs and the Scottish Greens - guaranteeing him a majority.
All three opposition leaders stood against him but knew they had no prospect of being successful.
Mr Yousaf, who succeeds Nicola Sturgeon, is the country's sixth first minister and first from an ethnic minority background.
He is also the youngest first minister at 37, and the first Muslim to lead a major UK party.
Ms Sturgeon formally tendered her resignation to the King earlier on Tuesday after more than eight years in the post. She announced last month that she would be standing down once a new first minister was appointed.
Mr Yousaf was backed by all 64 SNP MSPs and the seven Greens, with the two parties having a power-sharing agreement in the 129-seat parliament.
All 31 Conservative MSPs voted for Douglas Ross, the 22 Labour members for Anas Sarwar and the four Liberal Democrats backed Alex Cole-Hamilton.
Speaking ahead of the vote, Mr Yousaf said it was a signal of the progress that Scotland has made that two of the nominees for first minister - himself and Mr Sarwar - were from minority ethnic communities.
He described the moment as "a privilege of my life", and said Ms Sturgeon - who watched the vote from the backbenches - leaves "some very big shoes to fill indeed".
Mr Yousaf added: "I pledge that Scotland will continue to be a positive, progressive voice on the world stage".
And he said his government would "listen carefully and pay respect" to the views of all MSPs regardless of their views on independence while standing up to any attempts to "undermine devolution".
The new first minister said: "I will never shy away from tackling the big issues our country faces.
"My starting point will be that we all want the best for Scotland and the people that we are so privileged to represent. I will stand up unequivocally for this parliament and against any attempts to undermine devolution.
"I will work every hour of every day to harness the potential of Scotland and every single person. I will place no limits on the ambitions that we have collectively for ourselves, for our country or indeed for the world that we live in."
Mr Yousaf will be officially sworn in as first minister during a brief ceremony at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Wednesday, and is expected to then start the process of appointing his cabinet team.