SNP not in a mess, it's growing pains - Sturgeon
- Published
Nicola Sturgeon has said the SNP is not "in a mess" and is going through "growing pains" as she faced questions about a membership row.
The comment was made by interim chief executive Mike Russell as he replaced Ms Sturgeon's husband, Peter Murrell.
The party has lost 32,000 members since December 2021, but initially denied the decline to a newspaper.
Mr Murrell took responsibility for misleading the media and resigned on Saturday.
The BBC was told he had been set to face a vote of no confidence by the National Executive Committee (NEC) had he not stepped down.
The first minister was asked about Mr Russell's remarks during an appearance on ITV's Loose Women.
Ms Sturgeon said: "Mike was referring to some of the issues around the leadership race.
"The SNP is not in a mess, it's going through some growing pains right now - they are necessary but they're difficult. But I'm stepping down from a party that hasn't lost an election since 2010 in Scotland."
What is the SNP membership row?
The row over SNP members escalated when two of the three leadership candidates, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan, questioned the integrity of the election process.
They asked for the party to release membership figures, which it initially refused to do.
Last week it revealed it had 72,186 members, meaning it had lost 32,000 members from the 104,000 it had two years ago.
It led to the resignation of SNP media chief Murray Foote on Friday, who last month had denied the membership had fallen by 30,000. He had described press reports on the subject as "inaccurate" and "drivel".
Mr Foote said he issued agreed party responses to the media which "created a serious impediment" to his role.
Mr Murrell, a hugely influential figure in the party, resigned on Saturday after taking responsibility for misleading the media about the party membership numbers.
The first minister told Loose Women that the party had "mishandled" the situation.
On the denial of membership numbers to the media, she said: "We were asked a specific question, not about what's the size of your membership, but have you lost 30,000 members because of X and Y?
"We answered in that sense, we should have framed it in a bigger way. So these things are all opportunities to learn and reflect."
'Perspective is important'
On Sunday Mr Russell told the BBC the three leadership candidates can have confidence in the contest.
All three have pledged to reform the SNP's operations.
Ms Sturgeon said it was important for the party not to "throw the baby out with the bath water" and lose things that have made them successful in the past.
She added: "Perspective is important in these things. We don't know this for sure because other parties in Scotland don't tell us what their membership figures are but on the most recent assessments, even with that decline, the SNP has more members in Scotland than all of the other parties combined.
"We are the only mass membership party in the country."