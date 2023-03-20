SNP candidates can be confident in leadership race, says Mike Russell
- Published
All three candidates in the SNP leadership election can have confidence in the contest, the party's new interim chief executive has said.
Mike Russell, SNP president, replaced Peter Murrell after he resigned on Saturday in a row over misleading statements on membership figures.
He told the BBC that Kate Forbes and Humza Yousaf already had "absolute confidence" in the contest's integrity.
He said Ash Regan had raised a series of questions that he wanted to answer.
Mr Russell said there was no need to re-run the ballot, despite concerns that some party members would have cast their vote before events of the last few days.
Mr Murrell, who is married to outgoing leader Nicola Sturgeon, resigned a day after Murray Foote quit as the SNP's head of media at Holyrood.
Mr Foote had described press reports about falling SNP membership as "drivel", before the party confirmed a big drop in numbers to 72,000.
Mr Murrell took responsibility for the misleading information on the figures.
Now Mr Russell, who was previously SNP chief executive for five years prior to Mr Murrell, said he was brought in to "steady the ship".
He told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland a "whole host of things" had gone wrong, but his focus was on getting to the end of the leadership contest "in much better form".
"Two of the three candidates have confirmed their absolute confidence in the integrity of the contest and confirmed they want it to go ahead," he said.
"The third candidate, Ash Regan, has raised a series of questions which I want to answer.
"I want to make sure everybody has confidence in completing this process, and getting us through to the end of it. We need to move forward in an orderly fashion.
"A new leader has an opportunity to start afresh. I don't think anybody would have wanted it in these circumstances, but they will have that opportunity and I am sure they will take it, whoever it is."
Mr Russell said he did not know how many SNP members had voted so far, and was "assured" that no-one in the party had access to those figures.
He said he would not bring in outside auditors to oversee the ballot process.
Mr Russell added that whoever succeeds Ms Sturgeon would have to focus on reforming the SNP's operations.
Her successor is scheduled to be announced on Monday 27 March.
'Internal reform'
Kate Forbes told the BBC she was "very confident" in the party's ability to complete the leadership process, despite previously calling - along with Ms Regan - for an independent third party auditor.
She said that while she had trust in the process, she was "very conscious other people didn't".
Ms Forbes added: "I strongly believe that the events over the last few days - which have of course hurt, and I think bemused, a lot of SNP members - have confirmed my calls from the very beginning of the contest, which is that we need change in the SNP, and we need change in government."
Humza Yousaf has also promised an internal shake-up of the party, telling the BBC: "There needs to be internal reform within our headquarters, of that there is simply no doubt."
Ms Regan said on Sunday that the SNP's foundations were based on accountability, transparency, modernity and accessibility.
She added she was "encouraged to see the democratic foundations of the party now asserting their rightful function".
