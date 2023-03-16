Overdue CalMac ferries hit by further delays
- Published
The two CalMac ferries that are being built at the Ferguson shipyard on the Clyde have been hit by a further delay.
One of the boats - Hull 801 which will be called the Glen Sannox - will now not be ready until the Autumn rather than May of this year.
The second ferry, known as Hull 802, had been due to be handed over in March of next year but will now not be ready until the Autumn of that year.
An additional £6m will also be allocated to help complete the ferries.
The ferries are already five years behind schedule, with the cost of the project three times more than was originally estimated.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.