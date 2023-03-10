SNP government is taking Scottish people for granted - Lib Dems
The SNP is taking Scotland for granted, says Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton.
The Edinburgh Western MSP is due to speak this weekend at his party's conference in Dundee.
Mr Cole-Hamilton will use a speech later to argue there is a "disconnect between the focus of the governing parties and the needs of this country".
Ahead of this, he told BBC Scotland his party would be "part of what is next when the SNP lose power".
Speaking to BBC Good Morning Scotland, Mr Cole-Hamilton said the "sands of Scottish politics are shifting".
He said the Scottish Lib Dems were well-placed to make gains at Holyrood in the future.
He added: "Scotland needs to move on from a decade of division, the brutality of politics where we have the Tories and SNP slugging it out where it always has to be about the constitution."
Mr Cole-Hamilton claimed controversial plans for a national care service had been "bludgeoned" through by the Scottish government and a NHS recovery plan has "failed spectacularly".
'Utter failure'
In his address to delegates in Dundee later, Mr Cole-Hamilton is expected to say: "There is a disconnect between the focus of the governing parties and the needs and interests of this country.
"Put simply, the SNP and Green priorities are not your priorities.
"They are taking people for granted."
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey appeared at the conference on Friday and called for a cut to energy bills and a plan to insulate homes.
He added: "After 16 years in power, the SNP's record is a one of complete and utter failure.
"They've failed on the NHS - with big backlogs and long delays for patients."
He said that the "botched" deposit return scheme - which will see shoppers charged a 20p deposit when buying a drink in a bottle or can - had "failed businesses".