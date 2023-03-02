Douglas Ross apologises for 'industrial language' in Holyrood
- Published
Douglas Ross has apologised for using "industrial language" when a protest stopped First Minister's Questions.
The Scottish Conservatives leader was speaking about the government's planned deposit return scheme when shouts were heard from the public gallery.
Just before proceedings were suspended, a microphone picked up Mr Ross swearing in frustration.
Interruptions by climate change protestors during FMQs have been a regular occurrence this year.
When the cameras resumed filming, Mr Ross said people watching the debate were getting "pretty fed up by that childish behaviour".
He said: "I have to say it is becoming very tiresome these constant interruptions in First Minister's Questions."
Before his next question, Mr Ross offered an apology.
He said: "It's been brought to my attention that I perhaps used industrial language in response to the protesters who interrupted the session earlier.
"And to you and the chamber and everyone listening, including my mother probably, I apologise for that."
The outburst came a day after the SNPs Westminster leader Stephen Flynn was seen saying the same expletive during Prime Minister's Questions.
He was responding with confusion to Labour leader Keir Stammer's mention of the 1980s BBC comedy series Auf Wiedersehen, Pet about a group of British construction workers who left the UK to find work in Germany.
Sir Keir referred to predictions suggesting the "average family in Britain will be poorer than the average family in Poland by 2030".
"If the Tories limp on in government we're going to see a generation of young people learning to say 'Auf Wiedersehen, Pet' in Polish, aren't we?" said Sir Keir said.
Mr Flynn could be seen on the House of Commons live footage using the swear word in a question to his SNP frontbench colleagues.
Speaking later to Times Radio, Mr Flynn admitted it was a "wee mistake".
He said: "I think I maybe spoke for the public at that moment if I'm honest, because I think all of us were thinking 'what is Keir doing?'"