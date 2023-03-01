New national care service law to be delayed
- Published
The law to pave the way for a new national care service in Scotland is to be delayed until after the SNP leadership contest.
The legislation was expected to be debated and voted on at Holyrood for this first time this month.
But BBC understands the Scottish government has decided to put it off until June.
The three candidates in the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon have all said they want to revisit the current plans.
The delay would allow time for whoever wins the contest, which is due to be announced on 27 March, to decide on a new approach and whether or not to proceed with the proposed legislation.
The new service is intended to end the postcode lottery around access to care and would see a series of regional care boards set up that would operate in the same way as health boards.
It would mean that government ministers would be directly responsible for social care services instead of local councils, with 75,000 social work and social care staff across Scotland transferring to the new bodies.
The government says the service will be the most significant change to care in Scotland since the creation of the NHS.
But it has faced calls to pause the plan amid uncertainty about the costs of involved in setting up and running the new service and the implications for local decision-making.
The Scottish government initially said it could cost up to £0.5bn to deliver the new service, but Scottish Parliament researchers have estimated that the total bill over five years could be between £664m and £1.26bn.
Some SNP MSPs have been publicly critical of the proposals, with Kenneth Gibson saying the policy "seemed like a sledgehammer to crack a nut" if it does not provide the funding to address issues in the healthcare sector.
His party colleague Michelle Thomson also said she had "no confidence whatsoever" that the service's financial memorandum represented any level of accuracy or value for money.
Holyrood's finance committee has also said it was difficult to assess whether the service would be affordable or sustainable.