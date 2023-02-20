I'll focus on policies of independence - Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf has said he will focus on the policies of independence, not the process, as he launched his bid to become first minister.
Mr Yousaf also said he was "not wedded" to the idea of a de facto referendum.
The Scottish health secretary is one of three MSPs to have entered the contest to lead the SNP after Nicola Sturgeon announced she would resign.
Finance Minister Kate Forbes and former minister Ash Regan have also confirmed they will stand.
Mr Yousaf officially launched his campaign in Clydebank, having announced his intention to run at the weekend.
He expressed concern over using the general election as a de facto referendum on Scottish independence, but said he wanted to work with his party to determine the best approach.
After a Supreme Court ruling that Holyrood could not legislate on a referendum without Westminster's consent, Ms Sturgeon had outlined her intention to campaign for a pro-independence majority at next year's general election.
But her resignation last week threw the plans into doubt, and an SNP special conference on the issue has been postponed until a new leader is chosen.
Mr Yousaf said: "I'm not wedded to the idea of using a general election as a de facto referendum.
"But what I would say is that we have to stop talking about process, and start talking about policy, because if independence becomes the settled will of the Scottish people then those political obstacles will disappear."
Gender reform
He added: "Let's have a proper discussion, let's have a proper debate. Let's bring the party membership together. Let's put all ideas on the table that are within a legal framework."
Mr Yousaf also called for a "positive, engaging" campaign and praised his rival Kate Forbes.
"Anybody would be silly not to consider her a part of a future government," he said.
Mr Yousaf's opponents have expressed concerns over the Scottish government's Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, with Ms Regan pledging to scrap the legislation if selected as leader.
Kate Forbes told BBC Scotland she had "significant concerns" about self-ID and would not have voted for the bill in its current form.
Mr Yousaf said he could not pretend that the issue had not "caused some division" within his party, but promised to stand by the legislation and challenge the UK government's order blocking the bill.
He said: "There's the principle of the Section 35 order, which I think we have to defend the Scottish Parliament against .
"But on the issue more broadly, I'd be keen to work with those who have got real concerns.
"Let's engage with them. Let's try to bring them around the table. Let's not let this issue define us as a movement."
Candidates have until Friday to secure 100 nominations from at least 20 local branches to secure their place on the ballot. The winner is due to be announced on 27 March.
Now it's about lining up the backers for each candidate. I was at the Humza Yousaf leadership bid launch in Clydebank.
I watched as he was introduced by Europe Minister Neil Gray and also joined by Transport Secretary Michael Matheson and Airdrie and Shotts MP Anum Qaisar, among others.
It's ministerial-level of support each candidate will be trying to attract.
The Yousaf camp believe there's a lot of top-level backing for him already in the party. Big name signings could help sway the grassroots.
There will be a wait to see who Angus Robertson and other heavy hitters, like John Swinney decide to support.
The task for the Yousaf team, and they know this, is now to try to get top-level support to flow down to the grassroots.
The two front-runners, Mr Yousaf and also Kate Forbes, are both said to be "likeable" - so member choice may be down to actual policy.