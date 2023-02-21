MSPs urged to back tax-raising Scottish budget
- Published
The Scottish government will urge MSPs to vote for a budget later, that it says will help people most impacted by the cost of living crisis.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney said his 2023/24 proposals would also create jobs and help Scotland reach its climate targets.
They include an income tax rise for everyone earning more than £43,662.
Mr Swinney called on MSPs them to back the decision to channel "limited resources" where they are needed most.
Opposition parties have criticised the plans, but the deputy first minister - who is standing in for finance secretary Kate Forbes - said he hoped they would acknowledge the challenging economic conditions.
The rate at which prices are rising has dropped back slightly, but inflation remains near a 40-year high.
In response, the Bank of England increased interest rates to 4% earlier this month, the highest level for 14 years.
Scotland's income tax changes will see both the higher and top rates increased by 1p, rising to 42p and 47p respectively.
While the threshold for the 42p tax rate will be frozen, the Scottish government is proposing those earning £125,140 a year or more will pay the very top rate of income tax.
The lowering of the top rate tax threshold from £150,000 has already been announced for other parts of the UK by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.
Income tax rates in Scotland, as well as several other taxes, are set by the Scottish government rather than at Westminster.
The increases are a significant departure from the SNP's manifesto aim not to alter income tax rates for the duration of this parliament.
Mr Swinney previously said that the changes will raise a total of £553m next year when taken alongside changes to other taxes including Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) - the Scottish equivalent of stamp duty.
Ahead of the vote Mr Swinney highlighted an increase in the Scottish Child Payment (SCP) and a £5.2bn investment in Social Security, with benefits due to rise by 10.1% from April.
The chancellor had already confirmed that benefits and pensions paid by the UK government would also rise by that figure.
The deputy first minister also said his income tax proposals would result in record funding of more than £19bn for health and social care.
Mr Swinney added: "The budget rejects austerity and provides relief for those in most need.
"It invests in transforming the economy and creating sustainable, high quality jobs which pay a fair wage, while confirming our commitment to future generations by continuing the drive towards net zero."
He also pledged to support the country's 32 local authorities.
Mr Swinney said: "We cannot do everything but this represents a more progressive path which asks everyone to contribute their fair share towards creating a fair, inclusive and successful Scotland that we all want to see."
The Scottish Greens, who are in government with the SNP at Holyrood, said the budget "puts tackling child poverty and helping the most vulnerable at its heart".
The party's finance spokesman Ross Greer added: "This is also the greenest budget in the history of the Scottish parliament, with over two billion pounds to tackle the climate and nature crises.
"That includes record funding for walking, wheeling and cycling, a massive investment in helping people make their homes cheaper and easier to heat, new nature restoration projects and more money for our national parks."
But the Scottish Conservative accused the SNP-Green government of presiding over "savage cuts", despite high income rates and the largest block grants since devolution began.
Finance spokeswoman Liz Smith said: "This has particularly hit councils, underfunded and neglected by Holyrood for years, with a devastating impact for services on which we all rely.
"Yet the SNP government has ploughed on with its plans for a National Care Service, for which hundreds of millions has been budgeted although the details about how, or whether, it will work are almost non-existent.
"Almost every expert and stake holding body in the field has criticised the current plans as completely inadequate and the wrong priority while frontline services are being hacked back."
The Holyrood budget set out in draft on December 15 was a cold blast of bleak midwinter. At the same time, we were told that the economy was heading into an unusually long downturn.
The final stage of the legislative process in February comes with some hopes that the economic downturn will not be as harsh as previously forecast. And if you think next year's budget looks very difficult, they look a lot worse for the years that follow.
Health and social care get a lot more, rising to £19bn, though whether the proposed National Care Service will get all that it has been allocated may be down to the next First Minister. The legislation for that is bringing political problems, to say the least.
To accommodate a sizeable boost to those priorities as well as a rise in spending on welfare benefits - notably taking the Scottish Child Payment to £25 per week - means a squeeze on other spending.
Local authorities tend to complain most loudly, and with quite good reason. They have started setting council tax, at 5% more from April, while making deep cuts to services and grants to local organisations.
Among the unknowns, though, is how much will have to be found in next year's budget to settle pay claims by public sector workers. As things stand, there is no pay policy.
Holyrood budgets for the past six years have not only been about spending but about big decisions on income tax. The Scottish government reckons that taxpayers earning earning above £27,850 are willing to pay more than they would elsewhere in the UK. Someone earning £150,000 will be paying £3857 more income tax than a person earning the same in England.
As a result of this year's budget, earnings starting at nearly £45,000 will see a bigger tax bill than 2022-23.
The Institute for Fiscal Studies recently gave the Scottish government political cover on that, with analysis that shows how much these new tax and benefit powers are allied to re-distribution from higher earners to Scotland's poorer families.
The Scottish government likes to be seen as progressive that way. It cites a YouGov survey last October suggesting that two-thirds of people think government should use tax to redistribute to the less well off. Just over half, however, agreed with the proposition that higher tax should be levied to improve health, education and benefits.
Some 47% of people in the survey said they would personally be willing to pay more tax for public services, and the same proportion think their tax bill was not too high or low, but... just about right.