Kate Forbes announces bid to become first minister
- Published
Finance secretary Kate Forbes has announced she will run for the SNP leadership following Nicola Sturgeon's resignation last week.
Ms Forbes is to cut short her maternity leave to take part in the contest to replace Ms Sturgeon as first minister.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and former minister Ash Regan have already confirmed they will stand.
Angus Robertson, the constitution secretary, has ruled himself out of the race to lead the party.
He tweeted: "As the father of two very young children the time is not right for me and my family to take on such a huge commitment."
Ms Forbes - the MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch - is expected to make a formal announcement shortly with the promise of "competent leadership to deliver independence" at the heart of her pitch.
Business Minister Ivan McKee said he would back the "hugely talented" Ms Forbes.
He told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "I think Kate is a hugely talented individual, I've had the pleasure of working with her over the past seven years and seen first-hand what she is able to deliver, her focus on the things that are important to Scotland and her ability to engage with people on a very real and authentic level and persuade them of her case.
"And I think those talents, to be able to deliver excellent public services, a strong economy, a green economy for Scotland and to be able to persuade people of the case for the SNP and for independence, are exactly the assets we need in a leader."
Ms Forbes has been seen as a potential successor to Nicola Sturgeon, having been thrust into the limelight by having to step in and deliver the Scottish budget in 2020 after her predecessor Derek Mackay resigned in disgrace.
But some critics have said the Free Church of Scotland member could be at odds with the wider party on some social issues, including the gender reforms blocked by the UK government.
Leadership rival Ms Regan said she was "utterly appalled" by attacks on her "great friend" because of her faith.
Candidates have until Friday to secure 100 nominations from at least 20 local branches to secure their place on the ballot. The winner is due to be announced on 27 March.