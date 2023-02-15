How I broke the news of Nicola Sturgeon's resignation
- Published
First ministers don't tend to give big news conferences when the Scottish Parliament is in recess.
There have been exceptions, especially during Covid, but there was no expectation of a big announcement during this February break.
So when I heard Nicola Sturgeon was calling a news conference for 11 o'clock, my instinct was that this could be something big.
When I asked Scottish government sources, speculatively, if she was resigning, no-one would - or perhaps could give a clear answer.
I then phoned almost everyone I could think of who might be in the know, to try and piece together the nature of the announcement.
Not everyone answers in these moments and those who do tend to speak in code, but the message was crystal clear - Scotland's longest-serving first minister had decided to call it a day.
This is a huge moment in Scottish and indeed UK politics. The end of an era.
Nicola Sturgeon has been a Holyrood fixture since the beginning and has served in government continuously as either first or deputy first minister for nearly 16 years.
It is an epic shift for any politician and while Ms Sturgeon has insisted her decision is not a response to immediate political pressures, there are plenty of those.
These include huge backlogs in the NHS, a teachers strike and rows over the management of transgender prisoners and the introduction of a new bottle deposit scheme.
There is also deadlock over independence, which the first minister has obviously concluded that she cannot break.
It will be for her successor to deal with these challenges.
While there are no candidates yet, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes (who is on maternity leave) and Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson are among those who might be giving it serious consideration.