Deposit return scheme 'will go ahead in August'
- Published
Scotland's bottle return scheme will go ahead in August despite the concerns of producers, the circular economy minister has said.
Lorna Slater also encouraged businesses to sign up to the initiative before the end of the month.
The scheme is designed to boost recycling via a 20p deposit on single-use drinks bottles and cans.
But industry critics fear it will disrupt trade, raise prices and reduce choice.
Asked if it would still launch on 16 August despite all the warnings and criticism, Ms Slater told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland: "Absolutely. It is all systems go for Scotland's deposit return scheme.
"Our scheme is very similar to successful schemes around the world that do, as you say, increase recycling but also do that really important piece to reduce litter on our streets.
"We have all seen cans and bottles and broken glass. We've got to do something about it and the deposit return scheme is our answer to that."
Ms Slater said the scheme had already been delayed to give companies more time to recover from the pandemic.
And she stressed discussions so far had reduced costs to producers and resolved an issue over VAT from the UK government.
The minister added: "I am aware there is still some outstanding concerns from small producers and importers particularly, which I absolutely take seriously, and we are working through solutions to those as well."
Ms Slater also defended the concept of the "really exciting scheme" and said it shifted responsibility for litter from the taxpayer to the producers.
Earlier Chris Jones, of drinks company Paragon Brands, expressed concerns about the fact a business that projects sales of, for example, 10,000 units would be invoiced for £2,000 to meet the recycling costs.
He said that in Australia producers are invoiced retrospectively six weeks after their products are sold.
Mr Jones, whose firm imports brands for 12 countries around the world, raised questions about the inclusion of glass in the project as the country already has a "very successful glass recycling scheme".
And he warned the craft beer sector could see the choice of products available to consumers cut by up to 40% due to the increased costs of producing labels with new barcodes for the Scottish market.
On Sunday Scottish Secretary Alister Jack urged the Scottish government to rethink its flagship recycling policy.
Mr Jack said ministers should consider waiting for a unified approach with the rest of the UK.
Speaking to the Scottish Mail on Sunday, he said a UK-wide scheme - due to launch in 2025 - would maximise environmental benefits and minimise disruption to the drinks industry.
The UK government scheme is set to launch in collaboration with the Welsh government and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs in Northern Ireland.
Scotland would be the first UK nation to introduce deposit return scheme if it goes ahead in the summer.
The Scottish government originally outlined plans in 2017, saying it represented "a step change in our level of ambition" for recycling.
It was pushed back to July 2022, with the government blaming the Covid pandemic, then delayed again until August this year.
Drinks industry critics fear the scheme could create a trade barrier between Scotland and England, as it would require firms to charge higher prices north of the border.
In December the Scottish government review of the scheme found many issues were "yet to be resolved" and said a "fully functioning scheme can not be in operation by August".
The scheme is being run by Circularity Scotland, Zero Waste Scotland helped design it and advised on its implementation, while environment agency Sepa is the scheme's regulator.