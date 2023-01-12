Rishi Sunak and Nicola Sturgeon to hold talks in Scotland
- Published
The prime minister is expected to meet Scotland's first minister on Thursday evening, the BBC understands.
The talks between Rishi Sunak and Nicola Sturgeon will take place in Scotland.
The two leaders are to have talks on a range of subjects including the NHS and the economy.
A joint announcement from the UK and Scottish governments on the creation of two green freeports in Scotland is also expected.
The Cromarty and Forth bids are thought to be the favourites.
Downing Street has not yet officially confirmed details of the visit, which will be Mr Sunak's first trip to Scotland as prime minister.
Mr Sunak had a telephone conversation with Ms Sturgeon shortly after becoming PM, with the two political leaders meeting at the British-Irish Council in Blackpool in November.
The first minister described that meeting as "cordial and constructive" despite the pair having "profound political disagreements".
The discussions included how best to tackle the cost of living crisis, the NHS and Ms Sturgeon's desire for a second Scottish independence referendum.
Mr Sunak tweeted at the time that it was "great to meet" Ms Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford, the first minister of Wales, adding: "Teamwork, absolute focus and collective effort will be required to deal with the shared challenges faced by people across the UK".
His predecessor, Liz Truss, did not have any formal talks with Ms Sturgeon during her brief spell in Downing Street, although they briefly met at a service following the death of the Queen.
Ms Truss had previously described the first minister as an "attention seeker" who was best ignored, during a Tory leadership hustings.
But Mr Sunak has spoken of wanting to "reset" the often fractious relationship between the two governments.
However, there could be a major clash coming between the Scottish and UK governments over Holyrood's gender recognition reform legislation.
Scotland recently became the first part of the UK to for people who want to change their legal gender.
The new rules lower the age that people can apply for a gender recognition certificate (GRC) to 16, and removes the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.
But the UK government has concerns about the impact of the new law on the rest of the UK and is considering blocking it.
The deadline for an intervention is the middle of next week.