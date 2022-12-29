MP has SNP whip restored following misconduct ban
- Published
The SNP has restored the whip to Glasgow MP Patrick Grady, following a suspension for making a sexual advance to a teenage member of staff.
Mr Grady was given a two-day ban from the Commons in June after a panel ruled he had engaged in "unwanted physical touching".
At the time, he told MPs he was "profoundly sorry" for his behaviour at a social event in 2016.
The SNP has confirmed that a six-month suspension from the party has expired.
There was a wider row about the party's handling of the case after then group leader Ian Blackford was recorded urging MPs to "give as much support as possible" to Mr Grady.
Mr Blackford later apologised that this had "caused distress to the complainant", and established an independent review of the support available to staff.
Mr Grady, who represents Glasgow North, had been sitting as an independent MP since a complaint was made against him, which led to his Commons suspension in June.
An independent panel found that he had touched and stroked the neck, hair and back of a colleague 17 years his junior at a social event in a pub in 2016.
The former SNP whip admitted his behaviour and apologised "without reservation", saying he had undertaken "bespoke and generic training" since the incident.
"I am profoundly sorry for my behaviour and I deeply regret my actions and their consequences," Mr Grady told the Commons, giving a "firm undertaking that such behaviour on my part will never happen again".
It is understood that Mr Grady served a six-month suspension from the SNP, backdated to the point of his Commons ban in June.
The end of the suspension means he is part of the party's group in the Commons again - now led by Stephen Flynn.
However it is not known if he could be eligible to stand on the SNP ticket again at the next general election, with the party having begun its selection procedures in September in anticipation of a snap vote.
The Scottish Conservatives said the SNP should have "sacked Patrick Grady for good", saying he had "got away with little more than a slap on the wrist".