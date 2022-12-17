SNP to hold special conference on independence in 2023
The SNP will hold a special conference in March to decide "the way forward to secure independence", the party has announced.
The event is billed as an opportunity to set out a "clear pathway" on Scotland's constitutional future.
It follows a UK Supreme Court ruling that Holyrood does not have the power to stage another referendum.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the SNP will fight the next general election as a de facto referendum.
Confirming next year's conference, she tweeted: "The SNP Special Conference to discuss and decide the way forward to secure independence following UK Supreme Court decision will take place in Edinburgh on 19 March."
SNP business convener Kirsten Oswald announced that the event would be held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.
She said: "The SNP's Democracy Scotland Conference in March will set out a clear pathway to Scotland being able to express their view on our nation's constitutional future.
"The Supreme Court verdict has galvanised the Yes movement right across Scotland. More and more people recognise independence not just as desirable but necessary."
She cited the five most recent polls on independence, all of which have recorded majority support for Yes once undecided voters are removed.
"This surge in support will be terrifying the Westminster establishment," Ms Oswald said. "People know that to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, escape Brexit, invest in the NHS and pay public sector workers a fair wage the Scottish Parliament needs the full powers of independence.
"The more that [Prime Minister Rishi] Sunak and [Labour leader Sir Keir] Starmer tell us we have no right to decide our own future, the more people in Scotland will stand up and demand that basic democratic right."
The UK government has consistently refused to countenance the prospect of another vote on independence, or a de facto referendum.
A spokeswoman said: "People in Scotland want both their governments to be concentrating on the issues that matter most to them - like growing our economy, getting people the help they need with their energy bills and supporting our NHS.
"As the prime minister has been clear, we will continue to work constructively with the Scottish government to tackle our shared challenges."