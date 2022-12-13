Government wins legal case over definition of woman
A court has thrown out a challenge against the Scottish government's definition of a woman in law.
The For Women Scotland group complained about the way a bill aimed at gender balance on boards had included trans people under the definition of women.
They won an initial challenge earlier in 2022, but went back to court saying the law still conflates sex and gender.
Judge Lady Haldane said that the definition of sex was "not limited to biological or birth sex".
She said it could also include people with a gender recognition certificate after changing their legally recognised gender.
The judge also stated that sex and gender reassignment were separate and distinct characteristics but were not necessarily mutually exclusive.
The judgement comes the week before controversial Scottish government plans to make it easier for people to change their legally recognised gender are due to face a final vote at Holyrood.
The case centred on the Gender Representation on Public Boards Act, which was passed by MSPs in 2018.
The legislation aims to ensure gender balance on public sector boards, and originally stated that the quota should include people who were living as a woman and who either had gone through or intended to go through the gender recognition process.
For Women Scotland argued that ministers had broken with the definitions laid out in the 2010 Equality Act, which includes separate protections on the basis of sex and of gender reassignment.
The group lost an initial judicial review, but were successful on appeal when Lady Dorrian ruled that the bill "conflates and confuses two separate and distinct protected characteristics".
However the Scottish government responded by changing the guidance notes for the bill to say that it includes both women as defined by the Equality Act, and people with a gender recognition certificate as defined under the 2004 Gender Recognition Act.
It quotes directly from that Act, to say that "where a full gender recognition certificate has been issued to a person that their acquired gender is female, the person's sex is of a woman".
For Women Scotland argued that by making reference to sex, the government was "still confusing the protected characteristics and are trying to redefine 'woman' yet again".
However this was rejected by Lady Haldane, who concluded that: "The revised statutory guidance issued by the Scottish Ministers is lawful".
During a two-day hearing in November, For Women Scotland's KC Aidan O'Neill argued that a gender recognition certificate should not "result in a change of sex".
He said the court should bring the Gender Recognition Act "back down to earth", arguing that "sex means biological sex, that man means biological man, that woman means biological woman".
However the Scottish government's KC Ruth Crawford said the case had nothing to do with the process of getting a certificate or its effect in law.
She said the 2004 Act was "unambiguous" that a certificate provided for a change of sex, and that "there is nothing in the 2010 Act which takes away from the fundamental proposition" of that.