Four SNP MPs in new roles in Westminster reshuffle
- Published
The SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has announced a front bench reshuffle following the resignation of three prominent MPs.
Pete Wishart, Chris Law and Stewart McDonald stepped down after the 34-year-old took over from Ian Blackford.
Stewart Hosie, previously spokesperson for the Cabinet Office, now takes over the economy brief.
Meanwhile David Linden takes social justice, Dave Doogan takes defence and Chris Stephens takes levelling up.
It follows reports of divisions in the SNP, which Mr Hosie has dismissed as "complete fiction".
In his resignation letter, Mr McDonald said the SNP was at its best "when we collaborate as a united party" and urged the new leadership to "keep this at the forefront of their mind and work in that spirit across the party".
Mr Flynn said his team were "entirely focused on standing up for Scotland's interests".
Referring to three recent opinion polls which suggested there is majority support for independence, he said members were ready to "harness that momentum".
He said: "Scotland continues to face the cost of living crisis, made worse by Tory 'wreckonomics', and we are still being hit with the disastrous impacts of leaving the EU."With the Tories and Labour both backing Brexit and denying democracy by standing in the way of a Scottish independence referendum, only the SNP is truly standing up for the people of Scotland. "Support for independence is growing because people know that it is the only route back to the EU, and the only way to escape the broken Westminster system. The SNP Westminster team will work hard to make it happen."
Mr Flynn had initially been expected to be the only candidate to replace Ian Blackford, who was regarded as being a close ally of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
But Alison Thewliss unexpectedly threw her hat in the ring after sources close to Mr Flynn were quoted in the media as saying he intended to replace much of the party's front bench team in the Commons.
The Aberdeen South MP defeated Ms Thewliss - who is also seen as being closer to Ms Sturgeon - by 26 votes to 17 in a vote of the party's MPs.
Previously Mr Flynn had been the party's business, energy and industrial strategy spokesman.
Ms Thewliss, who is now the party's home affairs spokesperson, was previously the Treasury spokesperson.
The SNP front bench positions in full:
- Stephen Flynn - SNP Westminster leader
- Mhairi Black - SNP depute Westminster leader
- Martin Docherty-Hughes - chief whip
- Alison Thewliss - home affairs
- Stuart McDonald - justice and immigration
- Dr Philippa Whitford MP - Scotland spokesperson
- Alyn Smith - Europe and EU accession
- Drew Hendry - foreign affairs
- Patrician Gibson - farming, agriculture, rural affairs
- Kirsten Oswald - women and equalities
- Richard Thomson - International Trade, Northern Ireland and Wales
- Alan Brown - energy and industrial strategy
- Dave Doogan - defence
- Deirdre Brock - House of Commons business
- Chris Stephens - levelling up
- Kirsty Blackman - Cabinet Office
- Gavin Newlands - transport
- Martyn Day - health
- Brendan O'Hara - international development
- Carol Monaghan - education