Four SNP MPs in new roles in Westminster reshuffle

He said: "Scotland continues to face the cost of living crisis, made worse by Tory 'wreckonomics', and we are still being hit with the disastrous impacts of leaving the EU."With the Tories and Labour both backing Brexit and denying democracy by standing in the way of a Scottish independence referendum, only the SNP is truly standing up for the people of Scotland. "Support for independence is growing because people know that it is the only route back to the EU, and the only way to escape the broken Westminster system. The SNP Westminster team will work hard to make it happen."