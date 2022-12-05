Gordon Brown: Labour plan would make UK work for Scotland
Labour's proposed reforms to the British political system would make "make the UK work for Scotland", former prime minister Gordon Brown has said.
On Monday Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will promise "the biggest ever transfer of power from Westminster" if his party wins the next election.
The proposals will be outlined at events in Leeds and Edinburgh.
Mr Brown hopes the plans will win the support of voters who are not committed to independence but want to see change.
But the SNP described the package of measures as "underwhelming".
Labour's Commission on the UK's Future report will put forward 40 recommendations, including proposals to abolish the House of Lords.
Mr Brown told BBC Scotland: "I want the United Kingdom to work for Scotland and Scottish people.
"I want to see a change in the United Kingdom that makes it more attractive for Scottish people to support it and I believe we have come forward with measures to do so."
Mr Brown said Scotland "led the way in devolution" with the establishment of the Scottish Parliament in 1999.
But he said reforms at the time failed to reform the centre of power in the UK and address issues including corruption and cronyism.
The ex-Labour leader also wants to see greater cooperation between governments to deal with shared problems such as pandemics and pollution.
Asked about specific measures in the report which would benefit Scotland he highlighted an improved job centre network to link employment needs to skills and fast track opportunities.
Mr Brown said he wanted to see "new job creating clusters" developing in Scotland in areas such as precision medicine in Glasgow and the video games industry in Dundee.
The former prime minister called for an overhaul of the Lords, which he said was "the biggest second chamber outside of China."
He pledged Labour would replace it with a new democratic upper chamber - which would have a key role in maintaining the devolution settlement by protecting the Sewell Convention, which states Westminster should not normally legislate in devolved areas without consent.
Transfer of power
Mr Brown also promised greater fiscal autonomy with increasing borrowing powers for Scotland
On the scale of Labour's plans, he said: "This is the biggest transfer of power out of the centre that we have seen in the history of our country."
Other reforms could see a new Council of the United Kingdom, to be chaired by the prime minister, which would replace the existing Joint Ministerial Committee system as a way of bringing together ministers from the UK's devolved administrations.
Another recommendation is for Scotland to be represented on key UK national bodies, such as the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Department for Transport, Bank of England and the energy regulator Ofgem.
Scottish politics has become heavily polarised since the independence referendum in 2014, much to the Labour Party's disadvantage.
This once dominant force has been squeezed into third place - with "yes" voters typically backing the SNP and "no" voters tending more towards the Conservatives than Labour, in defence of the union.
Gordon Brown is attempting to reset the debate with a package of UK-wide reforms that include some further devolution of power to Scotland and a bigger voice for Scotland in the UK and internationally.
These proposals will inevitably be considered too vague and weak by some independence supporters and as a misguided attempt to appease nationalists by some supporters of the union.
Labour's hope is that instead of failing to please voters on either side of the debate, change within the UK could become a popular alternative to either independence or keeping the UK as it currently operates.
Meanwhile, "thousands" of civil service jobs could be transferred from London to Scotland and Mr Brown said the report would name 12 agencies that could be moved out of the UK capital.
Taken together he said the package "could be more attractive than independence for Scotland".
The UK Supreme Court last month ruled that Holyrood cannot stage a second independence ballot without Westminster's go ahead.
Mr Brown said: "There is not going to be a referendum, people accept that now. The SNP accept that.
"The issue is now what sort of change can we bring about in the next year or two?
"We believe if there was a Labour government we could have faster, safer change taking place."
'Underwhelming reform plan'
But SNP depute leader Keith Brown dismissed Labour's blueprint for change.
He said: "After bigging up this report for months and months, this is yet another underwhelming constitutional reform plan from the Labour Party full of vague platitudes, empty promises, and what feels like the 10,000th time they have committed to reform the House of Lords.
"Ironically, a report which claims to be about strengthening devolution in many cases actually looks set to undermine it."
He described Labour as a "pro-Brexit party with a pro-Brexit leader".
Mr Brown added: "Through independence, Scotland can build a genuine partnership of equals with other nations across these islands - not only protecting the existing powers of the Scottish Parliament, but allowing us to escape the failing, Brexit-based, UK economic model and build a fairer, more prosperous and sustainable Scotland."