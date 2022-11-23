Scottish government loses indyref2 court case
- Published
The Scottish government cannot hold an independence referendum without UK government's consent, the Supreme Court has ruled.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a referendum on 19 October next year.
But the court ruled unanimously that she does not have the power to do so.
The UK government has so far refused to grant the formal consent for a vote that was in place before the referendum in 2014.
Court president Lord Reed said the laws that created the devolved Scottish Parliament in 1999 meant it did not have the power to legislate on areas of the constitution including the union between Scotland and England.
And he rejected the Scottish government's argument that any referendum would be "advisory" and would have no legal effect on the union, with people simply being asked to give their opinion on whether or not Scotland should become an independent country.