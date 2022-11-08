How might Scotland's electoral map be changing? Published 51 minutes ago

Image source, Boundary Commission for Scotland Image caption, Big changes are proposed for Glasgow - existing boundaries are the black lines, with colours showing new proposals

Plans for sweeping changes to Scotland's electoral map are being finalised, as part of a review which will see the country have two fewer MPs.

The Boundary Commission for Scotland has put its plans out for a final public consultation before they are sent for approval in 2023.

How are these changes decided, and where are the biggest alterations likely to be seen?

Why is this happening?

Reviews of constituency boundaries are carried out on a regular basis, to keep track of population changes.

The idea is that MPs should each have roughly the same number of voters in their patch, so that representation is balanced fairly across the country.

This means the electoral map changes over time - for example, as cities grow and their populations swell, they get more representation in parliament.

MPs chiefly represent people rather than places - but changes can prove controversial given the importance people and indeed politicians invest in their places, particularly if changes cut across historic communities.

This is why there have now been three rounds of consultation as the current proposals are refined - and the latest and final of which runs until 4 December.

How are the changes decided?

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Each MP is meant to represent roughly the same number of constituents

In a way, this is a simple question of mathematics.

You take the overall electorate of the UK and divide it by the number of seats - keeping aside a handful of protected island constituencies like Anglesey, the Isle of Wight and Orkney and Shetland.

That gives you an "electoral quota" of 73,393 - the target size of electorate for every constituency, give or take 5% on either side.

The only other rule is that no constituency can exceed 13,000 square kilometres (5,019 square miles).

Beyond that, it's down to an independent commission in each part of the UK to draw up specific proposals.

They take things like geography, local and historical ties and council boundaries into account - but really have a fairly tight box within which to work.

Some of the existing constituencies are now too big - Falkirk has 86,183 voters - while others are far too small - Glasgow North has 55,722.

So there is no option but to shift thousands of people into different constituencies to make the quotas fit.

Why is Scotland losing seats?

Image source, Getty Images

We have known since January 2021 that the latest shake-up will change the number of MPs from each of the nations of the UK, on account of population changes - because it has grown more quickly in some areas than in others.

There is now a greater share of voters located in South East England in particular than there was when the current set of boundaries were drawn up - so to keep within the quotas, those people need an extra seven MPs.

The new boundaries will see England gain 10 seats overall - although some regions like the North East and North West will have fewer than previously - while Scotland will have two fewer, and Wales will lose eight.

There will likely be a political impact from this, because of the traditional power bases of the different parties located in different parts of the country.

The Conservatives would hope to do well from increased representation in South East England, while Labour could lose out if there are fewer seats in the northern areas of England, and Plaid Cymru are particularly unhappy about the drop in seats in Wales.

However, the changes have been drawn up entirely based on population changes and the calculation detailed above, and finalised by independent commissioners.

Where might the biggest changes be seen?

Image source, Boundary Commission for Scotland Image caption, Aberdeenshire and Moray could see some big changes to the electoral map - existing seats outlined in black, new ones in colour

One of the disappearing seats is coming from Glasgow and the surrounding area, while the other is coming from the north of the country, between Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

The old Moray constituency is to be cut in two, with Elgin joining a new Nairn, Strathspey and Moray West seat which spreads south down the A9 to Dalwhinnie.

On the other side, Keith and Buckie would move over into Aberdeenshire North and Moray East - a very coastal grouping which includes Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

The inland parts of the old Banff and Buchan constituency are to join up with the old Gordon one to create Aberdeenshire Central.

Meanwhile, the current Glasgow Central constituency will essentially be broken up and parcelled off into the city constituencies around it.

Inverclyde is to inherit the western chunk of Renfrewshire, while the old East Dunbartonshire seat would expand north to become Bearsden and Campsie Fells.

On the other side of the city, a new Motherwell and Clydesdale North seat is to spread out to the east, while Lanark will be split off to join Hamilton in a new constituency called Hamilton and Clyde Valley.

What else is changing?

Image source, MOD

Orkney and Shetland and Na h-Eileanan an Iar are protected in law, and a handful of other seats are being retained in their present shape or only having a change of name.

But, otherwise, there are big changes right across the country - even beyond where seats have "disappeared".

A fresh attempt has been made at carving up the sparsely-populated Highlands into manageable chunks, with Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross expanding to take in Dingwall.

The old Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey seat is being split between the new Nairn, Strathspey and Moray West constituency mentioned earlier, and a new Inverness-shire and Wester Ross seat which covers much - but not all - of the old Ross, Skye and Lochaber.

The southernmost chunk of that old seat is off to join Arygll, Bute and South Lochaber. If you're increasingly lost at this point, there are detailed maps on the Boundary Commission website.

Image source, Boundary Commission for Scotland Image caption, The review can create some oddly-shaped seats - such as the move to take Denny out of Falkirk and into Clackmannanshire and Forth Valley

The previously over-mighty Falkirk seat will lose Denny to a new Clackmannanshire and Forth Valley constituency - which some locals have already spotted spans two sides of the Forth without including a bridge, meaning the local MP will need to nip into a neighbouring constituency to access half of their patch. Or buy a boat.

A big chunk of Angus is to join a new Dundee East and Arbroath seat - which essentially starts from Broughty Ferry - while the bulk of the city remains in Dundee West.

Further down the Tay, there is to be a new seat of Perth and Loch Leven. It takes in a big chunk of the old Ochil and South Perthshire seat, although Dollar has been split off to join Dunfermline and East Ochils and Auchterarder is part of a new Clackmannanshire and Forth Valley seat.

Meanwhile in the capital, East Edinburgh will expand to capture Musselburgh from East Lothian, while losing some of its western fringe to Edinburgh South.

When is it going to happen?

The last attempt at a boundary review actually would have seen Scotland lose six seats, as part of a move to cut 50 seats from the Commons.

It didn't happen in the end, because that whole review was scrapped by then-prime minister Theresa May.

The current set of proposals is due to be submitted to the Speaker of the House of Commons for approval in July 2023.

It is not clear what would happen if there was an early general election or a change of government in the interim, because election returning officers are going to need some time to get to grips with the new set-up.

For now it's down to the public to have a final say on the proposals, to see if any changes are made before the last consultation closes.