Scotland's culture sector is in funding crisis, MSPs warn
Scotland's culture sector is in crisis and needs an "innovative approach" to funding, MSPs have warned.
Holyrood's culture committee is calling on the Scottish government to consider the matter with "increased urgency".
Arts bosses at Creative Scotland said recovery from the Covid pandemic had been "fragile and gradual", as they faced increased costs and budget cuts.
The group's core budget fell by about £13m from 2010 to 2022, the Scottish Parliament Information Centre found.
Culture Secretary Angus Robertson also told the committee that spending on culture and major events next year would be down 2.3%.
MSPs heard "significant concerns" from other organisations about the impact of the cost of living crisis.
Historic Environment Scotland could see its energy costs quadruple to £4m, MSPs were told.
And National Galleries of Scotland said that visitor numbers and related income were still below pre-Covid levels, with this "likely to be the case until at least 2025".
'Stark choices'
In a new report, the committee warned: "The sector now faces a 'perfect storm' as it struggles to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, compounded by the cost of living crisis, and following on from longer-term budget pressures."
The report added: "Our view is that this means there is an increased urgency for the Scottish government to accelerate consideration and implementation of an innovative approach to the funding of the culture sector."
Committee convener Clare Adamson said: "Scotland's cultural sector plays a vital role in Scottish life. But we heard blunt warnings from those within the sector that stark choices lie ahead.
"Without truly innovative approaches to funding, there is a real danger that Scotland's skilled cultural workforce will be lost along with some of our best-loved cultural icons."