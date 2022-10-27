SNP minister resigns over gender recognition plans
An SNP minister has resigned over Scottish government plans to make it easier for someone to change their legally-recognised gender.
Ash Regan quit as community safety minister, saying her conscience would not allow her to vote with the government.
Her resignation came ahead of the proposed changes to the Gender Recognition Act facing its first vote at Holyrood.
