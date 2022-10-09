Nicola Sturgeon confident referendum can be held in 2023
- Published
Nicola Sturgeon has said she is confident a Scottish independence referendum can be held next October.
The first minister wants to hold a vote on 19 October 2023, and has asked the Supreme Court if MSPs can set one up.
The UK government has rejected the idea, but Ms Sturgeon said the "vast majority" of Scots would take part.
She said she would "never ever give up on Scottish democracy", and would use a future general election to settle the issue if a referendum is blocked.
Prime Minister Liz Truss has said "no, no, no" to the idea of a referendum, but Ms Sturgeon said this rejection was "one of the most powerful arguments for Scotland being an independent country".