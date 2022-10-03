Ross welcomes chancellor's income tax U-turn
- Published
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has welcomed the chancellor's decision to scrap plans to abolish the top rate of income tax.
Speaking at the Conservative Party conference he said Kwasi Kwarteng had made the "right decision".
Mr Ross had previously called for the mini-budget tax cuts announced on 23 September to be matched in Scotland.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon accused the UK government of "utter ineptitude" over the U-turn.
It comes after Prime Minister Liz Truss urged Ms Sturgeon on Friday to follow her lead with tax cuts that could "turbocharge" Scotland's economy.
But on Monday Mr Kwarteng announced that the UK government would not go ahead with removing the 45% rate of income tax, describing it as a "distraction".
His initial announcement of the measure - paired with a cut in the basic rate of tax to 19p in the pound - saw markets plunge, with the pound falling to its lowest ever level against the dollar.
The announcement also prompted interventions from the Bank of England and a statement from the International Monetary Fund.
Mr Ross, who was speaking at a fringe event in Birmingham, backed the move.
He said: "The best parts of the government's growth plans remain and the area that caused most concern has gone.
"Politicians have to listen and respond - and that's exactly what the chancellor has done."
Less than six hours after the mini-budget, Mr Ross had tweeted: "The UK government has delivered tax cuts to turbo-charge our economy.
"The SNP must match these bold plans - and pass on the UK tax cuts to 2.4 million Scottish people."
The chancellor's massive U-turn on scrapping the top rate of income tax for high earners has forced Douglas Ross to make one too.
Initially, the Scottish Tory leader urged the Scottish government to match UK tax cuts in Scotland.
Now, he says Kwasi Kwarteng has made the "right decision" to abandon plans to get rid of the 45p rate on earnings over £150,000.
That means John Swinney, as acting finance secretary, no longer has to worry about the potential consequences of having a top rate of tax 6p in the pound higher than England.
It also leaves some on the Tory benches at Holyrood privately questioning Mr Ross' judgement. Some of his own MSPs certainly thought it was a mistake for him to endorse tax cuts for the wealthy.
He has previously flip-flopped over calls for Boris Johnson to resign as prime minister and last month withdrew a job offer to someone who appears to have invented parts of their CV.
Douglas Ross must now add to his own resume a policy switch that raises fresh questions about his credibility.
On Monday, Mr Ross said the package of measures should be looked at in the round.
He said: "It's right that helping families through the cost-of-living crisis has been at the forefront of the political agenda.
"I welcome the capping of energy bills for both households and businesses announced by the prime minister.
"The energy cap and the other measures are the largest package of support delivered by the government to families in my lifetime."
'Morally wrong'
But the first minister hit out at the UK government after the announcement.
Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "UK gov U-turns on top tax rate abolition because it's a 'distraction'.
"Morally wrong and hugely costly for millions is a better description. Utter ineptitude.
"Perhaps those who slammed scotgov for not immediately following suit should also be reflecting this morning."
Meanwhile, speaking in Dunfermline as the King and Queen Consort visited to bestow city status, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack also praised the chancellor's decision.
He said: "We recognised for a number of quarters that it wasn't universally welcomed.
"And he's listened to that, he's taken the decision to drop the plans for the 45% tax rate, but he's stuck to all the other growth measures that he had in there, particularly helping businesses and people with their energy crisis, which is very important - so that's what he's done.
"And politicians are often criticised for not listening, so we should welcome the fact that he has listened and he has acted and he has acted swiftly."