New MSP first to swear allegiance to King Charles
- Published
A new MSP has been sworn in at Holyrood, becoming the first member to swear allegiance to King Charles.
Roz McCall is now a Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, following the resignation of Dean Lockhart.
She took the oath to "be faithful and bear true allegiance" to the new King as business resumed after the period of national mourning.
Members are paying further tributes to the late Queen as business resumes at the Scottish Parliament.
Ms McCall - a former councillor in Perth and Kinross - said she was "delighted and honoured" to be joining the Tory group at Holyrood.
Her first speech in the chamber was part of a special debate for members to share their reflections about the death of the Queen.
She said: "Two weeks ago I couldn't have imagined that I would be standing here addressing this chamber, and that my first speech would be to voice my respect for Her Majesty the Queen - to thank her for her tireless and selfless devotion to serving her people and this country after she had passed.
"So many changes in such a short time."