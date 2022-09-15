SNP reprimands MSP John Mason over anti-abortion protest
An SNP MSP has been disciplined for defending anti-abortion protests outside clinics.
Glasgow Shettleston MSP John Mason received the written warning from his party at Holyrood, BBC Scotland understands.
It said he was being censured for causing distress and trauma to women in the way he expressed his views on abortion rights, but not for his views or his faith.
Mr Mason has declined to comment.
The letter was sent days after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hosted a summit about the possible introduction of buffer zones to prevent protests outside abortion clinics and hospitals.
Mr Mason has previously said clinics "push abortion without laying out the pros and cons".
At some vigils in Glasgow earlier this year, activists were seen holding signs saying "women do regret abortion", among other slogans.
In a post on Twitter in May, Mr Mason said: "Surely these signs are very gentle and offering help?"
He added: "I do not see anything hateful or harassing about these signs."
In an email to campaign group Back Off Scotland - which seeks to implement buffer zones around abortion providers to protect patients - Mr Mason said at the time he had attended one of the events to speak to people there, and added that he believed abortion was "seldom essential or vital".