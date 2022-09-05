Scottish Tories get new MSP at Holyrood
Scottish Conservative MSP Dean Lockhart has stood down from Holyrood to pursue a new role in business.
The MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, who has served at the Scottish Parliament since 2016, is replaced by former Tory councillor Roz McCall.
If one of Holyrood's regional MSPs quits between elections then they are replaced by their party's next candidate on the regional list.
Ms McCall said she wanted to "reverse the erosion of local democracy".
Meanwhile, Oliver Mundell MSP has stepped down as the Scottish Conservatives' education spokesman for personal reasons.
Mr Mundell said he wanted to make more time for his constituency and family commitments.
Mr Lockhart, who was the convener of Holyrood's Net Zero, Energy and Transport committee, said he was taking up a "new opportunity" with a body that works with politicians and others towards net zero targets.
He said: "Given the vital importance of addressing climate change and delivering on net zero targets, I have decided to accept an offer to join a business organisation that works together with governments, local authorities and third sector bodies."
Ms McCall said she was "delighted and honoured" to be joining the Scottish Conservative group at Holyrood.
She said: "As an MSP I will work to reverse the erosion of local democracy, to hold the SNP government to account, and to provide alternative, new and imaginative, positive policies to benefit the people of Mid Scotland and Fife, and Scotland as a whole."
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said: "I would like to thank Dean for his sterling work in the parliament and wish him well in his new venture, where he will continue his work in tackling the challenges of climate change.
"I look forward to working with Roz, who will now continue her long-standing efforts to deliver real improvements in people's daily lives from Holyrood."