Nicola Sturgeon wants good relationship with Liz Truss
- Published
Scotland's first minister has insisted that she will try to work constructively with new PM Liz Truss despite their "deep differences".
Ms Truss claimed during the Tory leadership contest that Nicola Sturgeon was an "attention seeker" who was best ignored.
The first minister responded by predicting that Ms Truss would be a "disaster" as prime minister.
But she congratulated Ms Truss on her victory shortly after it was confirmed.
Ms Sturgeon tweeted: "Congratulations to Liz Truss. Our political differences are deep, but I will seek to build a good working relationship with her as I did with last 3 PMs."
She also repeated her calls for energy bills to be frozen, for more cash support to be given to help ease the cost of living crisis, and for funding for public services to be increased.
Ms Truss, who has been the UK's foreign secretary, defeated former Chancellor Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 in the Conservative leadership contest.
She will be formally appointed by the Queen as the country's new prime minister at Balmoral on Tuesday.
The leadership result - which was decided by Conservative Party members - was closer than some people expected.
Ms Truss secured 57% of the votes, compared to Boris Johnson getting 66.4% in 2019, David Cameron 67.6% in 2005 and Iain Duncan Smith 60.7% in 2001.
She won the support of fewer Conservative MPs than Mr Sunak in the first stage of the contest, and is likely to have inherited a deeply divided party.
In her victory speech, Ms Truss said that Tory beliefs such as freedom, the ability of people to control their own lives, and low taxes resonate with the British people.
She also said she had a "bold plan" to cut taxes and grow the UK economy, and has promised to take action on the cost of living crisis - which is expected to include freezing energy bills.
There have been reports that Ms Truss could try to pass a new law to make it harder for Scotland to leave the UK by requiring more than half of its total electorate - rather than more than half of those who vote - to back independence.
Ms Sturgeon, who has said she wants to hold an independence referendum next year, said in response to the reports that "only those who fear losing feel the need to change the democratic goalposts".
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross - who did not publicly back either candidate in the leadership contest - congratulated Ms Truss on her victory, and called for the party to unite behind her.
He said: "It is time for the whole of the Conservative Party to come together to tackle the big challenges our country faces.
"Throughout her political career, Liz Truss has shown herself to have a record of delivery, whether that was in removing the US tariffs on whisky and cashmere or in managing the UK's robust support for Ukraine both before and following the Russian invasion.
"I look forward to working with our new leader and prime minister as she continues to deliver for Scotland and the whole of the UK at this most challenging of times."
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar claimed that Ms Truss did not represent the "fresh start" the country needs, and would instead only deliver "more deceit, division, and distraction".
He added: "Liz Truss might claim to be different to her predecessor, but the grim reality is that a Tory party that has lost touch with reality will still be failing families across the UK."
The Scottish Liberal Democrats also predicted that Ms Truss would be "more of the same", while the Scottish Greens said the new prime minister was "terrible news for Scotland and our environment".