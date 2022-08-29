MSP Pam Gosal pushing for law to register domestic abusers
- Published
An MSP is hoping to change the law to create a register of domestic abusers in Scotland - similar to the sex offenders register.
Pam Gosal's domestic abuse prevention bill proposal would also make school-age education on domestic abuse compulsory.
And it would require government to look at access to abuse services for under-represented communities.
A consultation on the proposed bill has begun at Holyrood.
Police Scotland recorded 65,251 incidents of domestic abuse in 2020-21, an increase of 4% on the previous year and the fifth year in a row the number of incidents has risen.
Ms Gosal, Scottish Conservative MSP for West Scotland, described domestic abuse as a "horrendous crime".
She said her proposal could "help to crack down on this appalling crime" by helping deal with some "repeat offenders" going on to abuse several partners.
It would also introduce mandatory rehabilitation measures - such as anger management or restorative justice - for people convicted of domestic abuse or subject to a court protection order.
In May 2021 Ms Gosal became the first Indian Sikh MSP and one of the first woman of colour elected to the Scottish Parliament.
She hopes to build cross-party agreement to pass her bill into law.
Justice Secretary Keith Brown has already agreed to meet her to discuss the proposals.
Ms Ghosal said it had been "heart-breaking" to speak to domestic abuse survivors about the "horror they've gone through when seeking safety and justice".
"In many cases, repeat offenders have managed to get away with making life hell for several victims before they are apprehended," she said.
"I am also seeking to expand awareness of domestic abuse and access to services for those in need, particularly in BAME communities where I know that too often, domestic abuse goes unpunished."
She added: "I hope on this issue that politicians across the Scottish Parliament will set aside political differences and work together."