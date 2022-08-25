Police pledge to take action over Perth Tory hustings protest
Scotland's police chief has pledged to take "appropriate action" against anyone found to have broken the law during angry protests outside the Tory leadership hustings in Perth.
There were reports of eggs being thrown and people being spat on as they arrived to watch last week's debate.
The BBC's Scotland editor was also abused by independence supporters.
No arrests were made at the time - but Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said officers were reviewing the protest.
Sir Iain stressed that this was "our usual practice" for large demonstrations, but described some of the behaviour seen during the protest as "disgraceful".
He added: "Any criminality identified will be investigated and appropriate action taken as necessary.
"It is vital that people in Scotland are able to go about their lives, including participating in politics, without intimidation.
"Everyone must exercise personal responsibility when making their voices heard, and I agree with all the political and civic leaders who have underlined that fundamental principle and who have called for robust, but respectful debate."
Some Conservative members who attended the hustings at Perth Concert Hall accused police and security staff of failing to take action at the time against abusive and threatening behaviour.
There were reports of people being told to queue next to protestors outside the venue as they waiting to hear Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak speak.
Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy said people trying to attend the hustings had faced a "gauntlet of hate" from protestors, who hung banners saying "Tory Scum Out" and "Scottish not British" outside the venue.
Holly Moscrop - the national chair of the Scottish Young Conservatives - said her coat had been grabbed, she was spat on and had misogynistic abuse screamed at her as she waited to go inside.
She said: "The protesters were leaning right over the railing and one of them grabbed my coat. They were screaming abuse right in my face to the point that they were spitting in my face.
"They were shouting that I was a Tory whore, telling me that I should die and kill myself and that we were Tory scum. I was genuinely really scared that they were going to come over the barrier and that they were going to do something".
Scotsman journalist Alistair Grant said he had seen eggs being thrown towards the queue of party members waiting to get inside the concert hall, and that he had been hit on the leg.
Protesters were also filmed shouting insults including "you're a traitor" and "scumbag rat" at BBC journalist James Cook, the broadcaster's Scotland editor, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon describing the behaviour as "disgraceful".
Police Scotland insisted at the time that an "appropriate policing plan was in place to maintain public safety and minimise disruption" and said there had been no reports of any injuries.
Sir Iain said the force believed protests and demonstrations were likely to become more frequent in the future.
And he said officers had often been placed in an "invidious position by those calling for a certain response from the police service depending on which group is making their voices heard".
The chief constable added: "Whether during sporting celebrations, environmental protests or disruption of immigration operations, our response will continue to be proportionate in accordance with the rule of law and public safety exercised through the professional judgement of experienced operational commanders.
"Policing operations are not and must not be determined by the perceived public popularity of one group or another. Police Scotland will adhere to the rule of law and will act independently."