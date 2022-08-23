School and nursery staff to strike over pay
School and nursery staff in nine Scottish council areas are to go on strike for three days next month in a row over pay, it has been confirmed.
Unison said its members would strike on 6, 7 and 8 of September after talks with council body Cosla failed to reach an agreement.
School and early years staff will join waste and recycling workers who have already started strike action.
Unison said a total of 13,000 would be involved.
It will see schools, early years centres and nurseries disrupted in Aberdeenshire, Clackmannanshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow City, Inverclyde, Orkney, North Lanarkshire, Stirling and South Lanarkshire.
Johanna Baxter, Unison Scotland's head of local government, said the union continued to be involved in negotiations to try and find a solution.
Ms Baxter said many Unison members were struggling with fuel, food and household bills, and accused both Cosla and the Scottish government of "dragging their heels" over a pay offer.
She added: "So far we have only had an offer of talks - we have not had a pay offer.
"Until we can explain to Unison members how a pay offer might impact on them, council workers have been left with no choice but to strike."
