School and nursery staff to strike over pay
- Published
School and nursery staff in nine Scottish council areas are to go on strike for three days next month in a row over pay, it has been confirmed.
Unison said its members would strike on 6, 7 and 8 of September after talks with council body Cosla failed to reach an agreement.
School and early years staff will join waste and recycling workers who have already started strike action.
Unison said a total of 13,000 members would be involved.
It will see schools, early years centres and nurseries disrupted in Aberdeenshire, Clackmannanshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow City, Inverclyde, Orkney, North Lanarkshire, Stirling and South Lanarkshire.
Unison represents workers including school catering staff, cleaners, caretakers, teaching assistants and early years practitioners.
Unions have been seeking more details about a 5% pay offer from councils, with the row seeing bin workers in Edinburgh start a two-week strike last week, with refuse staff in about half of Scotland's other councils due to join them from tomorrow.
Local authorities had initially proposed a 3.5% increase before increasing their offer to 5%, with the minimum hourly rate also to be raised to £10.50.
But unions have said there is not enough detail about how it will affect the lowest paid workers.
Unite and the GMB are also involved in the dispute, with representatives from Cosla and the unions due to hold further talks on Tuesday.
Johanna Baxter, Unison Scotland's head of local government, said unions were still trying to find a solution.
She said many members were struggling with fuel, food and household bills, and accused both Cosla and the Scottish government of "dragging their heels" over a pay offer.
She added: "So far we have only had an offer of talks - we have not had a pay offer.
"Until we can explain to Unison members how a pay offer might impact on them, council workers have been left with no choice but to strike."
The Scottish government has previously said that councils have enough money to offer workers a "reasonable" pay rise, but Cosla said further discussions were needed with the government over long-term funding and flexibilities to limit the impact on public services and communities.