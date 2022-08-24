Scottish public spending deficit falls to £23.7bn
- Published
Scotland's public spending deficit fell to £23.7bn last year as the country's finances continued to be hit by the Covid pandemic.
Scottish government statistics showed that total public spending dropped to £97.5bn.
Income from taxes stood at £73.8bn, leaving a gap between spending and revenue equating to 12.3% of Scotland's GDP.
The deficit for the UK as a whole over the same period was 6.1% of GDP.
Scotland's public deficit figure stood at £15.1bn - 8.6% of GDP - the year before the pandemic hit but more than doubled to £36.3bn, or 22.4% of GDP, in 2020.
The report said that overall spending "for the benefit of Scotland" by the Scottish government, UK government and other public sector bodies fell from £98.5bn to £97.5bn last year - the largest ever drop in public expenditure.
This was equivalent to 9.2% of total UK public sector expenditure, or £17,793 per person, which is £1,963 per person greater than the UK average.
The fall in spending was mainly due to a reduction in money being spent on Covid support schemes - with the authors saying that spending remains at historically high levels.
Overall, the Scottish government spent £5.7bn in response to the coronavirus pandemic last year, down from £8.8bn in 2020.
Scotland received at least a further £3.7bn in reserved spending in response to the pandemic, down from £9.4bn.
However, this fall in spending on the pandemic was largely offset by the costs of servicing the public sector debt.
Meanwhile, Scotland's illustrative geographical share of North Sea revenue was £3.5bn, up from £0.8bn the previous year, as energy prices recovered from the falls during the pandemic.
Scotland's public sector revenue was said to be equivalent to £13,463 per person, £221 less than the UK average.
The data was calculated by Scottish government statisticians as part of the annual Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (Gers) report.
The public spending statistics have been at the centre of the debate over Scottish independence in recent years.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.