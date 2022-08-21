Nicola Sturgeon calls for halt to energy price cap rises
- Published
Nicola Sturgeon has said the next expected increase in household energy cannot be allowed to go ahead.
Scotland's first minister warned a "looming disaster" was set to get worse if the next energy price cap rise comes into effect in October.
Ofgem's latest energy price cap announcement will be made on Friday.
Ms Sturgeon is to convene a summit with energy companies on improving advice and support for people struggling with energy bills.
Scotland's major energy suppliers, including Scottish Power, OVO Energy, Centrica, Octopus and E.ON, will attend, as well as industry bodies and anti-poverty groups such as the Poverty Alliance and Energy Action Scotland.
Ms Sturgeon told BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show: "I want us to come together to call on the UK government to take the action only it can take.
"There is a looming disaster that is already unfolding but it is going to get worse.
"This is going to cause destitution and devastation, this will cause loss of life if real action is not taken to stem this crisis."
She called for a cancellation of the next increase in the energy price cap, and for the financial support already offered by the UK government to be doubled.
Ms Sturgeon added: "This further increase in people's energy bills can't be allowed to go ahead because it is making it impossible for people to provide the basics for themselves and their families, but it is also continuing to fuel inflation, which, of course, is causing the problem in the first place."
The first minister said renationalisation of energy companies "should be on the table", but Scotland did not have the power to do that.
Ms Sturgeon said she had argued for these powers to lie with the Scottish government but they needed to "focus on reality" as it stands now and push the UK government to act.
She said: "Let's focus on getting them to exercise the powers they have campaigned to keep in their hands rather than constantly deflect the questions to a government that doesn't hold these powers."