Children living in temporary accommodation at record high
- Published
The number of children living in temporary accommodation in Scotland has risen to record levels.
There were 8,635 children living in temporary housing in March 2022 compared to 7,385 in March 2021, according to new government statistics - an increase of 17%.
It is the highest level since records began in 2002.
Scotland's housing secretary Shona Robison said she was "deeply concerned" by the increase.
The overall number of households in temporary accommodation also went up, by 4% from 13,359 in 2020 to 13,945 in 2021.
On average, households spent 207 days in temporary accommodation, but it was higher for families with children, at 291 days.
And 1,075 households with children were left in temporary accommodation for more than a year.
Meanwhile, 2,015 accommodation placements were made in breach of the unsuitable accommodation order, which is accommodation that is deemed to fall below acceptable standards.
'Wake-up call'
Matt Downie, chief executive of homelessness charity Crisis, said the statistics should "represent a wake-up call".
He said the fact that more people were spending longer periods of time "trapped" in temporary accommodation was "completely unacceptable".
"We know how damaging spending long periods of time in temporary accommodation can be - particularly for children and young people. You get a roof over your head, but a B&B is not a home," he said.
The total number of households assessed as homeless or threatened with homelessness also increased by 840, or 3%, compared to 2020-21 to 28,882, but stayed below pre-pandemic levels.
However, rough sleeping dropped to its lowest level since current records began in 2002-03, with 2,129 households reporting sleeping rough during the previous three months and 1,304 the night before their homelessness application.
'Grim figures'
Responding to the figures, the Scottish Conservatives said the Scottish government needed to"get a grip" on homelessness, with the numbers "only heading in the wrong direction".
Scottish Conservative housing spokesman Miles Briggs said: "Ministers need to get a grip and take responsibility for their failings to secure enough secure accommodation for those who are most vulnerable."
Scottish Labour housing spokesperson Mark Griffin said the "grim figures" underlined the need for urgent action before the cost of living crisis made the situation worse.
He said the Scottish government had "ignored warning after warning" and had created a "cliff-edge for tenants" when they scrapped protections without putting the necessary support in place.
"Now they are sleepwalking towards disaster once again as long as they sit on their hands and ignore the issue," he said.
'Work to do'
Housing secretary Shona Robison expressed concern about the high number of children in temporary accommodation and said the statistics "show us that we still have work to do".
She said: "While it is encouraging that rough sleeping is at its lowest level in 20 years and repeat homelessness is at a 10-year low, I am deeply concerned at the increase in the number of children in temporary accommodation.
"This is especially disappointing as 20 local authorities are managing to reduce the use of temporary accommodation."
Ms Robison said there needed to be greater emphasis on families, "particularly in areas where the problem is most acute".
The highest number of children in temporary accommodation was in Glasgow and Edinburgh, with the two cities making up 5,090 of the 8,635.